Bret Hart & Jerry Lawler Recall Their Early 90’s WWE Feud; Lawler Comments On JBL’s Departure, If He’d Wrestle On Christmas, More

On this week’s ‘Dinner With The King’ with hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, they are joined by WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart to talk about The King’s feud with Hart in the early 1990s. They reminisce about some of their matches and discuss how Hart’s parents loved Lawler’s jokes and insults over the course of the feud.
Lawler also talked about some newsworthy subjects, including if WWE contacted him about coming back full-time as a commentator with JBL leaving, Sasha Banks’ comments about overzealous fans, and wrestling on Christmas. The King also shares a funny story about a fan showing him a tattoo of Vince McMahon on his butt, which Lawler took a picture of and sent to Vince.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?