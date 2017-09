Capitol Wrestling has released the latest episodes of their weekly TV show and podcast on-line.

Here is the synopsis for the latest episode of Capitol Wrestling TV:

Tonight’s All New episode of Capitol Wrestling Caps off our Labor Day Marathon! Tag Team action leads the way as Joe Keys and Ryan Zane, under strict instructions from Timmy Danger, Look to stop the team of The Five Star Stud Joey Ace and The Rock God Ronnie Burton as they look for revenge on the Danger Family after being laid out by Danger last time they crossed paths with the danger family. Will the Salty Dog and The Rock God prevail? or will Keys and Zane take Timmy Dangers vision and win one for the family.

The following was sent to WrestleZone:

Episode #13 Of The Triple Threat Podcast featuring “The Franchise” Shane Douglas and The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is NOW available and streaming on the IRW Network.

This week, Shane gives his thoughts on the highly praised and well received “shoot” promo from last week’s Monday Night RAW between Roman Reigns and John Cena and whether or not the shoot promo has a place in pro wrestling anymore.

We also discuss the situation that occurred when Mike Awesome left ECW while still holding the promotion’s World Championship (defecting to WCW) and if Shane felt that was an appropriate move given his ECW ties.

We also dive deep into the current events of the week including the media coverage of Hurricane Harvey, North Korea’s nuclear threats and the James Comey situation getting crazier by the minute.