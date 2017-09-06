WWE & UFC Four Horsewomen Confrontation

WWE re-released the following notable viral video from yesterday on their YouTube channel this morning:

Members of WWE’s Four Horsewomen face off with members of the MMA Four Horsewomen behind the scenes at the Mae Young Classic.

Mark Henry Helps Hurricane Harvey Relief Workers

WWE.com has an article up right now taking a look at the work Mark Henry is doing to help Hurricane Harvey relief workers. Henry is a notable Houstonian, here is an excerpt from the article:

Proud Texan Mark Henry spent his Labor Day in Houston helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana one week earlier. Working alongside celebrated NFL Quarterback Vince Young — who was born in Houston — Henry visited Windsor Village United Methodist Church, Georgia Brown Convention Center and a local Salvation Army, donating goods and meeting both relief workers and those affected by the Category 4 storm.

You can view the full article as well as photos of Henry in action HERE

Braun Strowman’s Birthday Today

Today is the 34th birthday of Braun Strowman.

It is also the 37th birthday of former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall and 56th birthday of former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Wendi Richter.

Happy birthday to all!