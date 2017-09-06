WWE & UFC Four Horsewomen Confrontation
WWE re-released the following notable viral video from yesterday on their YouTube channel this morning:
Mark Henry Helps Hurricane Harvey Relief Workers
WWE.com has an article up right now taking a look at the work Mark Henry is doing to help Hurricane Harvey relief workers. Henry is a notable Houstonian, here is an excerpt from the article:
Braun Strowman’s Birthday Today
Today is the 34th birthday of Braun Strowman.
It is also the 37th birthday of former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall and 56th birthday of former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Wendi Richter.
Happy birthday to all!
