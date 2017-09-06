Justin Barrasso has just released a comprehensive article taking a look at the financial woes of Impact Wrestling and how it affects other aspects of the overall pro wrestling business. You can find excerpts from it below. The full article can be read HERE. Related: More Backstage News On What Led To Jeff Jarrett’s GFW Leave Of Absence, Who Made The Decision, How It Could Affect Personnel On Jeff Jarrett’s exit from GFW as their Chief Creative Officer: Jarrett’s exit creates an entire realm of possibilities for GFW, which, up until 2017, was known as TNA Impact Wrestling. GFW is hemorrhaging funds, and sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW. Anthem even needed to gut the Fight Network in order to finance GFW. Another wrinkle to the story is that Jarrett still owns the name of Global Force Wrestling, so Anthem would be selling Impact Wrestling. On the current value of GFW: Anthem has a worthwhile commodity if it decides to sell GFW/Impact primarily due to its tape library. WWE tops the list of potential suitors, as the tape library is extremely valuable. A number of WWE’s top stars, including AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode, as well as Raw GM Kurt Angle, all produced some incredibly compelling work in TNA. If the company were ever to pursue Ring of Honor’s Jay Lethal, he also has entertaining work from TNA with his Randy Savage-inspired “Black Machismo” character, as well as his Ric Flair impersonation. On how this would affect The Hardys: If WWE decides to purchase GFW/Impact, the Hardys stand to benefit most. WWE would then own the “Broken Universe” intellectual property, and “Broken” Matt and Brother Nero would mesmerize WWE audiences with their “Broken Brilliance”. On possible sales scenarios: A key part of any potential deal is the presence of John “Big” Gaburick, who is still a part of the GFW creative team. Gaburick is extremely close with Kevin Dunn, who is WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production. Anthem could also consider selling to Ring of Honor or even open up discussions with former TNA investor and Smashing Pumpkins icon Billy Corgan, but Jarrett’s exit opens the door for WWE to make Anthem an offer it cannot refuse.