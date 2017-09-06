WZ Daily 9.6.17: Anthem Looking To Sell GFW?, WWE’s Plans For Reigns, Shane McMahon’s Suspension, The Big Show Getting Surgery, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland as his co-host.
The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Shane discuss include:
Nick & Shane close out the show discussing MLW’s One-Shot which happens October 5th in Orlando, FL! Shane will be taking on the 2017 Battle of Las Angeles winner Ricochet!
Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule
donovan dijakJeff JarrettNick HausmanricochetRoman ReignsShane McMahonshane stricklandThe Big ShowWrestleZone Radiowz dailyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?