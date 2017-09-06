WZ Daily 9.6.17: Anthem Looking To Sell GFW?, WWE’s Plans For Reigns, Shane McMahon’s Suspension, The Big Show Getting Surgery, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Shane discuss include:

Jeff Jarrett being removed as the GFW Chief Creative Officer

Anthem apparently hemorrhaging money on pro wrestling and looking to sell GFW

WWE’s long term plans for Roman Reigns

What Reigns needs to do to get over with the fans

Shane McMahon being suspended as the Smackdown Live commissioner

The Big Show taking some time away from the ring for hip surgery

WWE announcing they have signed Donovan Dijak

Nick & Shane close out the show discussing MLW’s One-Shot which happens October 5th in Orlando, FL! Shane will be taking on the 2017 Battle of Las Angeles winner Ricochet!

