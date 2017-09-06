WWE NXT Results (9/6) Kassius Ohno Takes on Hideo Itami in a No DQ Match, Asuka’s Farewell, More!

WWE NXT Results September 6th, 2017

Andrade "Cien" Almas w/Zelina Vega vs Cezar Bononi Almas lights Bononi up with a sick knife edge chop, followed by mudhole stomps in the corner. Basement dropkick by Almas. Almas slaps Bononi across the ring. Bononi surprises Almas with a clothesline. Bononi atomic drops Almas. Almas is sent head first into the turnbuckle. Bononi floors Almas with a dropkick. Roll up by Bononi leads to a near fall. Almas destroys Bononi with a spinning back elbow. Hangman's neck breaker by Almas. Almas starts to taunt Bononi, slapping his thighs for the running double knee strike. Vega yells at Almas to finish it now. Almas picks up Bononi and hammerlock DDTs him to the mat. Almas gets the three count. Winner- Andrade "Cien" Almas It's ALL BUSINESS for @AndradeCienWWE tonight! @cezarbononi_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qE5ENEW97e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2017 Backstage, William Regal announces that he has made sure that Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly will no longer attack the other NXT superstars. All of the fighting in NXT happens in the ring.