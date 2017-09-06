What Match is Rumored To Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell? WWE RAW Viewership Drops Once Again

WWE.com has updated their WWE Hell in a Cell lineup and has written up an article about the WWE World Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamuras and Jinder Mahal. It should be worth noting that the write-up does NOT have any mention of the championship match taking place inside Hell in a Cell. The rumors of Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon have picked up and last night could have been an indication of their inevitable match to take place inside Hell in a Cell. Owens mentions Shane jumping off of things, which could be a prelude to a match taking place on October 8th from Detroit, Michigan. If WWE decides to put just Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens inside Hell in a Cell, this would be the third time in five years that the Pay-Per-View did not have a men’s World or Universal Championship match inside the structure. The other matches that took place inside Hell in a Cell without a championship attached to it was Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins from 2014, Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar in 2015. WWE RAW Viewership Drops Again The Labor Day edition of WWE RAW drew 2.932 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.304 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. WWE RAW was #2 in viewership and #2 in the 18-49 demographic for the night on cable, behind ESPN College Football. The Labor Day edition of WWE RAW featured Braun Strowman vs. The Big Show inside of a Steel Cage. The hourly breakdown includes 3.069 million viewers for the first hour drew 3.069 million viewers, 2.978 million viewers for the second hour and the final hour drew 2.750 million viewers.