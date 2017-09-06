CZW World Champ Shane Strickland Shares Idea About How WWE Could Get Fans To Like Roman Reigns

Earlier today WrestleZone released the latest episode of our daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily. Today’s co-host is current CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland.

You can find some of Shane’s comments transcribed below.

Nick & Shane close out the show discussing MLW’s One-Shot which happens October 5th in Orlando, FL! Shane will be taking on the 2017 Battle of Las Angeles winner Ricochet!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

On what WWE needs to do to get the fans to rally around Roman Reigns:

SS: Run an angle where Roman gets fired and he’s gone from the company for about two or three months. Not too long. WWE is already doing partnerships with all these indie promotions and they should have Roman go to those shows. Shows that WWE knows they could have a hand in and coddle a little bit. Have him work the guys at those indie promotions that they know they’re going to sign anyway. Guys that they have already talked to and have Roman get over in those promotions. Send him to New Japan… that’s cool! The whole thing is you need to make Roman cool. You need to make him cool with the kids and right now he’s the Uncle that everyone says is cool but you don’t really get along with. He needs to be in the cool gang with his cousins. Something that’s just different. When AJ Styles left TNA and he still had the title he went to New Japan and did all these other cool things. It got AJ Styles over more before he even arrived in the WWE.

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Shane discuss include:

Jeff Jarrett being removed as the GFW Chief Creative Officer

Anthem apparently hemorrhaging money on pro wrestling and looking to sell GFW

WWE’s long term plans for Roman Reigns

What Reigns needs to do to get over with the fans

Shane McMahon being suspended as the Smackdown Live commissioner

The Big Show taking some time away from the ring for hip surgery

WWE announcing they have signed Donovan Dijak

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

You can watch “MLW360° Ricochet vs Strickland Chapter 3: The Shoes Fit The Man” in the embedded player below: