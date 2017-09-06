WWE Hypes Vince McMahon’s Smackdown Return, Watch Breezango’s WWE 2K18 Entrance (Video)

Don’t Cross The Boss
Following the announcement that Vince McMahon will appear on next week’s WWE Smackdown Live to confront Kevin Owens, WWE.com posted the following preview:
Next week’s show will mark Vince’s first appearance on WWE TV since introducing Kurt Angle as the new RAW General Manager the night after Wrestlemania 33.
WWE 2K18
As noted earlier today, the final WWE 2K18 roster reveal was announced today, with Breezango on hand for the announcement.
The following video was also released today, featuring the Fashion Po-Po’s entrance from this year’s game:
