WWE Hypes Vince McMahon’s Smackdown Return, Watch Breezango’s WWE 2K18 Entrance (Video)

Following the announcement that Vince McMahon will appear on next week’s WWE Smackdown Live to confront Kevin Owens, WWE.com posted the following preview:

The animosity between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon has reached its boiling point, and only one person can perhaps put an end to it: Mr. McMahon!

The WWE Chairman and CEO will be at Sin City SmackDown next week to address the bad blood between his son and KO, which boiled over Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE. After Shane attempted to stop Owens from again making himself referee for a match, KO crossed the line by insulting Shane’s family.

The insults sent Shane over the edge, as he immediately pummeled Owens, tackled him over the announce desk and continued to throw haymakers before finally being pulled off by officials and arena security. After Owens threatened to sue WWE and the entire McMahon family and press criminal charges against Shane, Mr. McMahon phoned SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan with a difficult decision that had to be made: The Chairman suspended Shane indefinitely as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner.

Though Bryan thought that would have ended the situation, it was not enough for Owens, who vowed to make Sin City SmackDown his personal playground and Bryan’s personal nightmare. KO said there was nothing Bryan could do about it, to which Bryan agreed, but quickly notified Owens of Mr. McMahon’s intentions for next week.

What does Mr. McMahon have in store for Owens? Tune in to Sin City SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!