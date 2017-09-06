Nia Jax Takes A Dig At ‘Emmalina’, WWE Adds Sting & Undertaker Collections, Jessika Carr Feels Blessed To Be Part Of The WWE Family (Video)

WWE Network
WWE recently added new WWE Network collections featuring Undertaker (Undertaker: Dawn Of The Deadman) and Sting (Sting: The Icon Defined).
The following synopses were provided for both collections:
Nia Jax
Nia Jax posted the following Tweet in response to Emma’s plea for a push on TV, taking a dig at her short run as Emmalina after several weeks of being built up:
We Are Family
The following video features WWE’s first full-time female referee Jessika Carr talking about what it is like working for WWE in NXT and on the Mae Young Classic:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?