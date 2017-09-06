Dutch Mantell Comments On Recent GFW / Anthem Reports, Unseen Footage Of Braun Strowman Throwing Big Show Through A Steel Cage (Video)

GFW

Dutch Mantell posted the following Tweets in response to recent reports regarding the relationship between Global Force Wrestling and Anthem:

What if everything you read on the Internet was true? Just saying. People love gossip. @IMPACTWRESTLING @sonjaydutterson — Dr. Dutch (@DirtyDMantell) September 6, 2017

GFW has been the subject of a number of reports during the past several hours, including the status of the company following Jeff Jarrett’s leave of absence and the report that Anthem is looking to sell the promotion.

WWE RAW

The following footage features unseen footage from the steel cage match on WWE RAW between Braun Strowman and Big Show, where Strowman through Big Show through the cage at the conclusion of the night: