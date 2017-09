WWE.com posted the following after the official announcement that Nikki Bella is part of this year’s Dancing With The Stars cast:

Nikki Bella is temporarily hanging up her wrestling boots for ballroom dancing shoes as she officially joins the celebrity competitors on Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Fearless Nikki will waltz into the ballroom with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, who will also be dancing for his first Mirror Ball Trophy. The official cast announcement was made Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

While Artem assured “GMA” hosts that he hasn’t experienced a Bella Buster yet, Nikki hasn’t ruled it out.

“I try to fight him every rehearsal,” Nikki joked.

The show premieres Monday, Sept. 18, at 8/7 C on ABC. Brie Bella revealed on The Bella Twins YouTube Channel that she and the Bella Family will be in attendance for the live premiere on Sept. 18 in Hollywood. The Season 25 celebrity cast also includes former NFL star Terrell Owens, Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank,” actor Frankie Muniz, and married entertainment personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The Bella Twin is the third WWE Superstar to cha-cha into the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom. Chris Jericho competed in Season 12 in 2011 and was eliminated fifth out of 11 contestants. Stacy Keibler competed in Season 2 in 2006 and placed third. Stay tuned to WWE.com for complete coverage of Nikki on “Dancing with the Stars.”