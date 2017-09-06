Marty Scurll Comments On Japanese Fans Loving The ‘Gaga’ Of Wrestling, Bullet Club Pop Ups, What’s Next For Him

Ring Of Honor star Marty Scurll is the special guest on Sean Waltman’s, X-Pac 1-2-360 this week; you can read a few excerpts as well as watch the show below, and download it on iTunes. Marty Scurll Talks About Japanese Fans loving the ‘GAGA’: Scurll: What I found really funny is that people assume that Japanese wrestlingis is nonsense, strong style but the crowd actually if more so into the gaga. They just have to come out to the ring with the big stuff. They love that stuff. And I am like ‘God, I am actually doing less stuff here in Japan than I would do in the states. Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman: But they don’t just buy anybody’s gaga, it’s gotta be good gaga. Marty Scrull on the Hot Topic deal with Pro Wrestling Tees to distribute Bullet Club and New Japan Pro Wrestling merchandise: The stuff at Hot Topic has been going really well and every week our T-Shirts have been in the top five. But now it’s got to the point because we have our shirts in there (Hot Topic) and we are promoting and pushing these shirts (at events). Now we send our fans to Hot Topic looking for the Bullet Club shirts. Scurll comments on possible Pop-Up Bullet Club Shops: I said to the boys a while ago, there’s a lot of a clever brands these days especially gym wear types of brands; that do these kinds of pop-up shops. Just pop-up a shop for a day in a big city and sell their stuff. I said we should go around the country doing a Bullet Club one. Like a Bullet Club meet and greet almost. It’s a possibility maybe I’ll talk to Hot Topic about it and see what they say. Marty mentions what inspired him to do the Villain character: I used to organize kind of a big entrance you know like at Wrestlemania the guys would have different gimmicks for entrances. There was an album cover I saw one day with this plague doctor, and I thought it was cool. So I dressed up as a plague doctor, it was completely out of nowhere it was a lot of stuff I risked. It was the doctors I believe were used back then as the black plague, they would wear these make and a nose to cover up the smell. Dressing up as the plague doctor was only supposed to be a one-time thing. What is next for Marty Scurll: I think in recent years to be successful in wrestling, and make tons of money. These days it’s a big part of me is to captivate and exhilarate an audience. – just trying to make wrestling fun again. In addition to Scurll’s appearance, Waltman also spoke about the Mae Young Classic, praising Shayna Baszler in particular: Waltman: My favorite competitor so far in the Mae Young Classic is Shayna Baszler. What she is doing in between the bells is perfect. About as perfect as you can get for someone who is transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling and using that as there image.