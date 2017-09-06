Final Lineup For WWE Tour Of Australia Announced; Kurt Angle Making First Aussie Appearance In A Decade

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has been confirmed as part of the upcoming WWE live event tour of Australia; the following lineup was recently finalized for events in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane:

Street Fight
Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Championship (Fatal Five Way)
Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Mickie James vs Nia Jax vs Emma

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

The Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Akira Tozawa vs Enzo Amore vs Neville (c)

Intercontinental Championship
Battle Royal winner vs The Miz (c) w/ Maryse

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal (Winner faces The Miz for the IC title)
Competitors include:

  • Dean Ambrose
  • Jason Jordan
  • Apollo Crews
  • Titus O’Neil
  • R-Truth
  • Goldust
  • Bo Dallas
  • Curtis Axel
  • Elias
  • Rhyno
  • Heath Slater

*Line-up subject to change

WWE will be in Australia next Thursday (Melbourne), Friday (Sydney) and Saturday (Brisbane).

Kurt AngleWWEwwe live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"