Final Lineup For WWE Tour Of Australia Announced; Kurt Angle Making First Aussie Appearance In A Decade

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has been confirmed as part of the upcoming WWE live event tour of Australia; the following lineup was recently finalized for events in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane:
Street Fight
RAW Women’s Championship (Fatal Five Way)
Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt
The Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Intercontinental Championship
#1 Contender’s Battle Royal (Winner faces The Miz for the IC title)
*Line-up subject to change
WWE will be in Australia next Thursday (Melbourne), Friday (Sydney) and Saturday (Brisbane).
