Final Lineup For WWE Tour Of Australia Announced; Kurt Angle Making First Aussie Appearance In A Decade

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has been confirmed as part of the upcoming WWE live event tour of Australia; the following lineup was recently finalized for events in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane:

Street Fight

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Championship (Fatal Five Way)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Mickie James vs Nia Jax vs Emma

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

The Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa vs Enzo Amore vs Neville (c)

Intercontinental Championship

Battle Royal winner vs The Miz (c) w/ Maryse

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal (Winner faces The Miz for the IC title)

Competitors include:

Dean Ambrose

Jason Jordan

Apollo Crews

Titus O’Neil

R-Truth

Goldust

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Elias

Rhyno

Heath Slater

*Line-up subject to change

WWE will be in Australia next Thursday (Melbourne), Friday (Sydney) and Saturday (Brisbane).