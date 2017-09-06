Asuka Vacates The NXT Women’s Title, William Regal Reflects On Her Dominance As Champion (Video)

Asuka officially vacated the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s show, and announced she has started negotiations to move up to RAW or Smackdown. News of Asuka’s NXT departure was announced during last month’s TV tapings, but tonight marked her official departure. William Regal was with her in the ring, and Asuka gave a speech about fighting the best during her time in NXT, saying she loved the brand very much. Regal praised her for defending the title with honor, then announced due to her negotiations she would vacate the title, calling this a great opportunity for her. Asuka then screamed “NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA” and the entire locker room came to the entrance ramp to send her off with applause. Ember Moon then greeted her and Asuka tried to shake her hand, but Ember pulled her hand away as a joke before hugging her. Triple H came out and gave her roses and hugged her, then took the title from her and announced her as the undefeated champion with a final reign of 523 days. Looks like @WWEEmberMoon wants to be the first to bid @WWEAsuka farewell… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sEYBDoI1Ib — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2017

