Asuka Comments On Decision To Forfeit Her Title, Almas Brags About Win Over Bononi (Videos), Lars Sullivan’s Opponents On NXT

Asuka

The following video features Asuka talking backstage about her decision to relinquish the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s show:

NXT

Lars Sullivan won a three-on-one handicap match on tonight’s episode of NXT, and WWE.com listed his opponents as Jake James, Ricky Martinez and Alfred Watkins.

NXT Fallout

The following video features Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega talking about Almas’ win over Cezar Bononi, calling Bononi’s previous win a fluke that won’t happen again.