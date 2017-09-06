Reby Hardy Comments on GFW Initiative, Hurricane Irma Forces Indy Shows To Cancel

Reby Hardy Comments on GFW Initiative As reported, GFW released an initiative, which provided information on partnerships with media companies for television exposure. These initiatives included: Plans to launch the Global Wrestling Network, a multi-platform digital service designed to give fans around the world instant 24-hour access to the extensive GFW and IMPACT libraries.

Plans to launch the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV, a 24-hour live feed of content on the leading free over-the-top (OTT) television service in the U.S.

Extension with Pop TV in the U.S. to continue airing its flagship weekly show IMPACT on Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET .

nights at . Distribution deal with 7Sports, the sport business unit of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, to bring IMPACT back to screens in Germany, Austria and Switzerland via ran FIGHTING. Reby Hardy, who was not buying the implementation of these initiatives, stated on Twitter that the “Press release trying to pass ‘initiatives’ off as things that are actually happening is pretty smart. Bet they have a few morons fooled.” Hurricane Irma Forces Indy Shows To Cancel According to the Miami Herald, independent shows will be canceled this weekend due to the projection of Hurricane Irma to impact Florida. These shows include Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Coral Springs on 9/9, and Coastal Championship Wrestling in Coral Springs on 9/9. The CCW event was scheduled to feature Hurricane Helms.