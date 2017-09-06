Reby Hardy Comments on GFW Initiative, Hurricane Irma Forces Indy Shows To Cancel

Reby Hardy Comments on GFW Initiative
As reported, GFW released an initiative, which provided information on partnerships with media companies for television exposure.
These initiatives included:
Reby Hardy, who was not buying the implementation of these initiatives, stated on Twitter that the “Press release trying to pass ‘initiatives’ off as things that are actually happening is pretty smart. Bet they have a few morons fooled.”
Hurricane Irma Forces Indy Shows To Cancel
According to the Miami Herald, independent shows will be canceled this weekend due to the projection of Hurricane Irma to impact Florida. These shows include Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Coral Springs on 9/9, and Coastal Championship Wrestling in Coral Springs on 9/9. The CCW event was scheduled to feature Hurricane Helms.
