Candice LaRae v Shayna Baszler (Video), 5 Star Wrestling Announces TV Deal In The UK, Molly Holly Birthday

Candice LaRae v Shayna Baszler

WWE has shared the following excerpt on-line from the Candice LaRae vs Shayna Baszler quarterfinal match in the Mae Young Classic:

WWE has also released the post-match interview from Baszler following her match with LaRae on-line as well:

Five Star Wrestling has released the following via Twitter announcing that they have secured a TV deal in the UK:

We will have weekly live free shows from the UK promotion @5StarWrestling starting in 2018 from major arenas throughout the UK. pic.twitter.com/3sLEi0Ad87 — FreeSports (@FreeSportsUK) September 7, 2017

Following this announcement Preston City Wrestling (PCW) posted the following to Facebook confirming they will be involved in the TV project:

Molly Holly Birthday

Today is the 40th birthday of former two-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time WWE Hardcore Champion Molly Holly. Happy birthday Molly!