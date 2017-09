The following was released by Welterweight Wrestling: Welterweight Wrestling 2 LIVE Sunday, October 22 In Cleveland, OH and On FITE – First Three Names Announced! It’s official! Get ready to be a part of history again! Hot off of the critically acclaimed debut event, Welterweight Wrestling 2 picks up where the inaugural event left off. With a young, hungry roster of professional wrestlers 185 lbs and under, many overlooked, underappreciated, or deemed to be this generation’s version of “too small to be in the main event”, just like cruiserweights and junior heavyweights in eras before them. Now, these athletes get their chance to compete on a level playing field, where size won’t hinder them, and the size of their heart can propel them to greatness! See the action unfold 100% live in a 3-camera full-HD shoot that captures every second of the high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action! The first three names slated to see action have been confirmed… Welterweight Wrestling 2 welcomes… Welterweight Champion Ace Perry Age: 22 Height: 5’8″ Weight: 175 lbs Years Pro: 5 From: Indianapolis, IN It comes as no surprise, but is quite fitting, that our first announced participant in October 22nd’s Welterweight Wrestling 2 is the man who left Welterweight Wrestling’s inaugural event with the top prize… the “One Man Boy Band” and “Diamond Cut” – Ace Perry! Ace survived a physical test from Ace Austin in Round 1 en route to surviving the 7-way Scramble, last eliminating Dylan Bostic, to claim the gold, a championship that was hand-presented to him by historic World Champion “The Franchise” Shane Douglas! Since then, Ace has defended the Welterweight Title against the likes of Gregory Iron, and has an upcoming defense against Jonathan Gresham (Facebook.com/PremierChampionshipWrestling for more info!) . But win, lose, or draw in that encounter, Ace will be ready for battle and ready to top himself at Welterweight Wrestling 2! — Welterweight Wrestling 2 welcomes… Ryan Kidd Age: 22 Height: 5’10” Weight: 160 lbs Years Pro: 5 From: Mexico by way of San Diego, CA Possibly the most diversely skilled and well-traveled athlete in all of Welterweight Wrestling, Ryan Kidd returns after a frustrating loss to WW’s most controversial and outspoken star, Dylan Bostic in the opening round of the Welterweight Title Tournament. Bostic took a blatant short-cut, pulling Ryan’s trunks to sneak his way into the final round. Ryan, who has experience all over the United States and into Mexico, Europe, and Japan, was devastated by the loss and looks to make things right this time around. A focused athlete and positive role model, Ryan Kidd brings a great attitude and competitive spirit everywhere he goes, but how will he fare against a new crop of Welterweights on October 22? — Welterweight Wrestling 2 welcomes… Ace Austin Age: 20 Height: 5’8″ Weight: 180 lbs. Years Pro: 2 years From: Atlantic City NJ Originally a young PA/NJ stand-out, Austin has branched out in a huge way since being announced for Welterweight Wrestling 1, touring the midwest extensively throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and as far as Iowa. He’s also surfaced regularly in CZW with a mystique surrounding his intentions and the unusual surname of “Shakespeare”. While Austin seems to prefer to leave us with more questions than answers, no one could question his performance level in Welterweight Wrestling 1, in what some call the best match of the night, as Austin took eventual winner Ace Perry to the limit, nearly eliminating Perry from the tournament due to injury. With a literal and figurative ace up his sleeve, and constantly working to better his in-ring and physical condition, Austin returns to Welterweight Wrestling even more prepared than the first time around. Will he leave as memorable an impression? See these stars and more as part of Welterweight Wrestling 2 on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00PM EST live on FITE, emanating from historic Turners Hall in Cleveland, OH! For more information, please visit: Facebook Event Page: Welterweight Wrestling 2 Live Event & iPPV www.WelterweightWrestling.com Facebook: /WelterweightWrestling Twitter: @WelterweightPW Instagram: @WelterweightWrestling WelterweightWrestling@gmail.com Official FITE Page For Welterweight Wrestling 2 Coming Soon! Purchase the DVD or MP4 of Welterweight Wrestling 1 now at WelterweightWrestling.com! Welterweight Wrestling founder Joe Dombrowski will be the co-host later today on the WZ Daily. WZ Daily is available via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes, WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com or on the front page of WrestleZone.com You can listen to yesterday’s episode of WZ Daily featuring current CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland below: