Update On Jim Cornette’s GFW Status, Mick Foley Long Island Signing Today For Hurricane Relief, Total Bellas Season Two Premiere Clips

Update On Jim Cornette's GFW Status Jim Cornette stated on the latest episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, that he is booked for the November 5th Bound for Glory PPV but is not currently slated for the TV tapings that follow. PWInsider.com is further reporting that Jim Cornette is not and has not been a member of the GFW creative team. They go on to say that Cornette, "was brought in as a performer and has offered his insight backstage when necessary but is not on of the creative team." Mick Foley Long Island Signing Today For Hurricane Relief Mick Foley has posted the following to Facebook announcing he'll be doing a signing today in Long Island, New York to raise money for families affected by Hurricane Harvey: Clips From The Total Bellas Season Two Premiere WWE has released the following clips on-line from last night's season two premiere of Total Bellas:




