The fourth and final installment of the WWE 2K18 Official Roster Reveal is here and features 47 additional WWE Superstars announced for inclusion in the forthcoming franchise’s worldwide release. WWE’s Renee Young and Corey Graves, joined by WWE Superstars Breezango, revealed the last group of WWE Superstars confirmed to appear in WWE 2K18.

The installment brings the following WWE Superstars to WWE 2K18’s extensive roster: Aiden English, Alicia Fox, Batista, Big E, Billie Kay, Bo Dallas, Booker T, Charlotte Flair, Christian, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Darren Young, Enzo Amore, Epico Colon, Fandango, Goldust, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Jack Gallagher, Jake Roberts, JBL, Kassius Ohno, Kofi Kingston, No Way Jose, Noam Dar, Peyton Royce, Primo Colon, Rhyno, Rich Swann, R-Truth, RVD, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Steve Austin, Sting, Sycho Sid, Tatanka, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, Trish Stratus, Tyler Breeze, Typhoon, Tyson Kidd, Ultimate Warrior and Xavier Woods.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as this Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch. Early Access players will receive their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on October 13, 2017. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.