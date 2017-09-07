WZ Daily 9.7.17: GFW’s New Creative Team, Hell In A Cell Plans, Asuka Drops NXT Title, WWN’s WWE Try-Out & Nikki Bella Joins Dancing w/ The Stars

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Welterweight Wrestling founder and CZW commentator Joe Dombrowski as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Joe discuss include:

The new creative direction of GFW

Speculated plans for WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV

Asuka officially vacating the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

WWN Live holding a paid try-out for talent hoping to get booked as an extra on NXT

Nikki Bella joining the cast of Dancing with The Stars

