The latest episode of “Wrestling Reality with Justin LaBar” presented by TicketKingOnline.com starts off with me talking Sami Zayn and his role in WWE. Not everybody can win. Not every body can be on top of the card. Zayn has the underdog spirit and fills out other parts of the card. Wrestling fans get behind him, which is why he’s there to lose. Not saying forever, but that’s their role. WWE is a TV drama who casts different roles. Zayn is reliable; in wrestling they say a “good hand.” Underdog people rally so his role because wrestling fans care and wrestling fans keep track of win/loss, booking decisions so he’s there to lose to heels to help that heel gain momentum. Most recent case is Aiden English beating Sami Zayn. Wrestling fans like Sami Zayn but those fans are going to watch regularly. Good or bad, they watch. WWE just like a sports franchise go after bandwagon fans, the new casuals, new eyes and the new eyes on the product are not looking at Sami Zayn. They are looking at Cena, Reigns, Strowman, Lesnar. Larger than life attractions or action looking stars. Guys who stand out. Let’s call reality, Sami Zayn doesn’t stand out in a crowd. Average size. Doesn’t look like a tough guy or someone who will kick ass in a bar. That’s OK, plays to his role which is valuable to wrestling fans but that’s what he is. Now I always hear the Daniel Bryan comparisons. Yes, a lot of similarities in all I just said to Bryan but Bryan was a 1 in 10,000 chance situation. So many factors from CM Punk leaving in that road to Mania to the stuff Bryan did prior with Team Hell No and more, Bryan had such momentum and stories that allowed him to shine. I’m not saying Sami Zayn won’t have a period of time where in WWE things start rolling and he’s approaching top of the card, but right now that’s not what he’s here to do. More topics include: At the 15:55 mark: “Bray Wyatt is at a point, not of no return because it would take a few big moments to get back on track, but right now he’s at a point where there’s so much smoke and mirrors with great look and talking but what the hell does it mean? Doesn’t result in anything.” 27:30: Rant on talents working Christmas and the argument some have in favor of it. Hear the full show below or on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and more.