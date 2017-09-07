Shane Strickland Thinks Wale Will Be ‘The Next Big Guy’ To Run A Wrestling Promotion; Talks GFW For Sale Rumors

Yesterday WrestleZone released our Wednesday episode of WZ Daily featuring current CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland as the co-host.
You can find some of Shane’s comments transcribed below.
Nick & Shane close out the show discussing MLW’s One-Shot which happens October 5th in Orlando, FL! Shane will be taking on the 2017 Battle of Las Angeles winner Ricochet!
On what he thinks of the current turmoil reportedly going on within GFW/Anthem/Impact:
On if he thinks Wale would be interested in buying GFW if Anthem put it up for sale:
Wednesday’s episode of WZ Daily was hosted by Nick Hausman and featured CZW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland as his co-host.
The pro wrestling news topics that Nick & Shane discuss include:
You can watch “MLW360° Ricochet vs Strickland Chapter 3: The Shoes Fit The Man” in the embedded player below:
