Brooke Hogan On What Would Make Hulk Hogan Return (Video), Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic Insane Bench Press, Matt Hardy – ECW Title

Brooke Hogan On What Would Make Hulk Hogan Return

Brooke Hogan was recently interviewed by TMZ and discussed the comeback of Ric Flair and the status of Hulk Hogan. When asked about Hulk returning, Brooke stated that he is doing well with his shop, but “if worse came to terrible, or some guy tried to pick me up, I’m sure he could throw down like he used to.”

You can view the full interview below.

Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic Insane Bench Press

Living true to his “shakes and weights” tagline, Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic performed an amazing bench press, which WWE tweeted via video. You can view the 225-pound, 46-time press below.

Matt Hardy Remembers Title Win

Nine years ago in 2006, Matt Hardy won the ECW Heavyweight Championship in the “first EVAH” Scramble Match in WWE history. Hardy stated that this achievement was a “very cool moment” for him.