Tye Dillinger on His Upcoming U.S. Championship Match, Alberto El Patron & Paige Visit Salvation Army, Rip Rogers Has a Message for GFW

Tye Dillinger on His Upcoming U.S. Championship Match As reported, AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger next week in Las Vegas, NV. Dillinger commented on possibly becoming champion come Tuesday. 9/12/17 #SDLive vs. @AJStylesOrg for the #UnitedStatesChampionship in Sin City….Anything can happen when Phenomenal meets Perfection 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OxLwVcd8dW — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) September 7, 2017 Alberto El Patron & Paige Visit Salvation Army Alberto El Patron and Paige recently visited the Salvation Army to visit clients and tour the facility. Below are some photos and Paige’s response to her visit. Thank you @RealPaigeWWE @PrideOfMexico for taking time to visit with our clients and tour our facility today! pic.twitter.com/CRQUIptKNO — Salvation Army SATX (@salarmysatx) September 7, 2017 Wow what a experience. Donate if you can for those in need. Beautiful people, staff, clients, everybody there, thanks for having us. https://t.co/gZkdHnumWX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 7, 2017 Rip Rogers Has a Message for GFW Pro wrestling legend Rip Rogers, who has recently been publicized defending traditional wrestling during the “….dive” controversy, recently had some words of encouragement to share with wrestlers and staff of Global Force Wrestling. To all the wrestlers & people at GFW … stay focused , stay positive , keep pushin , let nothing stand in ur way to b the best u can b !!! — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) September 7, 2017