This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Sees Increase, Chris Jericho Says ‘IT’ Is Terrifying

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.582 million viewers, which is up from 2.455 million viewers last week.

This week’s loaded show, highlighted by Shane McMahon’s suspension and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Randy Orton, was the fifth overall show in viewership, and the second ranked show in the 18-49 demographic. In terms of the key demographic, Smackdown only trailed the American Horror Story: Cult premiere, reflecting a similar position in this week’s social media scores.

IT

Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, poking fun at this weekend’s premiere of Stephen King’s IT: