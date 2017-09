Alberto El Patron recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Alberto El Patron comments on how he and Paige are helping people in their time of need after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas: “We’re trying to help people affected by the situation, starting with paying for hotel rooms for families who lost their houses or are currently unable to live in their houses. We want to help families get back on their feet, and we just had a charity event in San Antonio with the Salvation Army to bring food to families and their pets in the areas affected by the hurricane. We just want to give back to these people. We are blessed and lucky to not be affected by the hurricane. If we ever faced something like that, I would love to have people saying, ‘Here I am to help you.’ I know a lot of people aren’t as lucky as we were with the hurricane, so why not help? Good things happen to good people.” Alberto comments on his current status with Global Force Wrestling: “I’ve been in touch with Global Force Wrestling, and we’re working to bring back Alberto El Patron to the company. We’re working to find something that will please the fans. At the end of the day, I work for the fans; they are the ones I work to please. I am going to put all my heart, all my passion into making this work. I am completely focused on where I want to take the company in November, and I promise to make the company great again, and Alberto is going to be on top again.”