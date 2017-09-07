Roman Reigns Says That John Cena is ‘Too Old To Talk Smack Online,’ Cena Calls Out Reigns’ ‘Padded Vest’

To further extend their verbal jabs over the past couple of weeks and hype the upcoming match at No Mercy, Roman Reigns and John Cena exchanged tweets continuing to throw insults.
Cena tweeted about “learning to spell.”
Reigns responded that “bad things happen” when Cena starts to think, and he should have someone film him “power cleaning for the 5000th time.”
Cena came back and said that next time he’ll put that tweet in a “padded vest to protect it.”
Reigns responded by asking if Cena is too old to talk smack online.
Cena sarcastically told Reigns that his insults have been “working out quite well” as of late.
