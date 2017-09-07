Roman Reigns Says That John Cena is ‘Too Old To Talk Smack Online,’ Cena Calls Out Reigns’ ‘Padded Vest’

To further extend their verbal jabs over the past couple of weeks and hype the upcoming match at No Mercy, Roman Reigns and John Cena exchanged tweets continuing to throw insults. Cena tweeted about “learning to spell.” Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell 😳 #NoMercy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017 Reigns responded that “bad things happen” when Cena starts to think, and he should have someone film him “power cleaning for the 5000th time.” Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time! https://t.co/MUzeo1NGmI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017 Cena came back and said that next time he’ll put that tweet in a “padded vest to protect it.” You got me on this one Roman, should've played it safer. Next time I'll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it. https://t.co/aNIvzEs90x — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017 Reigns responded by asking if Cena is too old to talk smack online. You must be asking people on twitter for insults 😂😂 and aren't you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw . https://t.co/7H96E8s9Sl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017 Cena sarcastically told Reigns that his insults have been “working out quite well” as of late. Sounds like a date 😊 see you there sir, it's been working out quite well for you as of late. https://t.co/HGgxvE2hqy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017