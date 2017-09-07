Matt Hardy Says “Feed Me Your Energy” (Video), GFW Creative Team Update, Rumor Killer On Other Personnel Changes

GFW

PWInsider.com is reporting John Gaburick, Sonjay Dutt and Scott D’Amore will head up the Global Force Wrestling creative team moving forward, running it together with Dutch Mantel, Jeremy Borash and Abyss also adding input and assisting them.

Additionally, PWInsider.com is reporting discussions during this week’s meetings did not focus on reports of GFW being sold by Anthem, including no talks of selling the tape library, and instead looked at plans moving forward. Reports of Anthem looking to move GFW offices from Nashville to Toronto were also debunked, with a source saying Ed Nordholm was specifically asked about a potential move, and he said there were no such plans.

Finally, PWInsider said their initial report on Karen Jarrett’s status with the company was an error, and no decision has been made on her position with her husband Jeff’s leave of absence this week. It was originally believed that she would be finishing up with the company due to Jeff’s departure, but that has since been corrected.

