Total Bellas Season Two Premiere Viewership, Mick Foley Sending Prayers To Friends In Irma’s Path, Raven’s Birthday Today

Total Bellas Season Two Premiere Viewership

The September 6th season two premiere of Total Bellas garnered 681,00o overnight viewers which is slightly up than the 640,000 viewer average for episodes in season one.

Mick Foley Sending Prayers To Friends In Irma’s Path

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to Facebook commenting on Hurricane Irma’s imminent impact on Florida:

Raven’s Birthday Today

Today is the 53rd birthday of former WWE/WCW/ECW Superstar Raven. Happy birthday!