GFW Vice President Lashes Out At Sports Illustrated Report

GFW Vice President of Production Kevin Sullivan has posted the following to Twitter responding to Justin Barrasso’s report for Sports Illustrated that dropped earlier this week and highlighted some of the backstage financial and creative issues GFW is dealing with:

@SInow when did it become ok to print bs? As a journalism major, I find your fact checking to be less than diligent. — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) September 7, 2017

@SInow will you be following up with another story with the facts? @GFWWrestling is: Launching the Global Wrestling Network. — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) September 7, 2017

Is launching on Pluto TV. Is launching in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, via ran FIGHTING. And extended their deal on @PopTV — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) September 7, 2017

