Update On When Several GFW Contracts Are Up, On-Sale Date For Post-Christmas RAW In NYC, AJ Styles Helps Fan Take Phenomenal Selfie

Update On When Several GFW Contracts Are Up

PWInsider.com is reporting that Alberto El Patron still has 6-8 months left on his GFW contract.

They also report that Low Ki and Eddie Kingston’s contracts with GFW come up in October.

On-Sale Date For Post-Christmas RAW In NYC

The December 26th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City officially goes on sale on October 6th.

AJ Styles Helps Fan Take Phenomenal Selfie

WWE has shared the following photo on Instagram showing AJ Styles helping a fan get a “phenominal selfie” at a recent Smackdown Live event: