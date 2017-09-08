Will GFW Continue To Reference Sexy Star Incident?
PWInsider.com is reporting that any references to the Sexy Star incident on GFW TV will be dropped after last night’s show. Last night’s episode was in the can and GFW had already made the call to make reference to the much discussed incident between Star and Rosemary on the show.
The idea behind referencing the incident on last night’s episode was to use it as a way to get the heat between GFW and AAA as the company is building to a feud between the two sides.
Jerry Lawler will be appearing at New York Comic Con next month in conjunction with Headlocked Comics. Lawler is a regular artistic contributor for Headlocked and has designed many of their covers.
There will be a Headlocked panel on Saturday at 12:30 PM with Lawler, Headlocked creator Michael Kingston and comic personalities Jill Thompson and Ed McGuinnness appearing.
Viva La Rasslin 3: All-Day Chicago Survivor Series Party
Viva La Rasslin released the following to via their Facebook page last night announcing their plans for Viva La Rasslin 3 on November 19th at Reggie’s in Chicago, IL:
