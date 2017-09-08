Will GFW Continue To Reference Sexy Star Incident? PWInsider.com is reporting that any references to the Sexy Star incident on GFW TV will be dropped after last night’s show. Last night’s episode was in the can and GFW had already made the call to make reference to the much discussed incident between Star and Rosemary on the show. The idea behind referencing the incident on last night’s episode was to use it as a way to get the heat between GFW and AAA as the company is building to a feud between the two sides. Update On When Several GFW Contracts Are Up Jerry Lawler At New York Comic Con Jerry Lawler will be appearing at New York Comic Con next month in conjunction with Headlocked Comics. Lawler is a regular artistic contributor for Headlocked and has designed many of their covers. There will be a Headlocked panel on Saturday at 12:30 PM with Lawler, Headlocked creator Michael Kingston and comic personalities Jill Thompson and Ed McGuinnness appearing. For more details, click here. Viva La Rasslin 3: All-Day Chicago Survivor Series Party Viva La Rasslin released the following to via their Facebook page last night announcing their plans for Viva La Rasslin 3 on November 19th at Reggie’s in Chicago, IL: Hello VLR Maniacs! We have decided to do something very unique and totally different for Viva La Rasslin 3… surprising, right? WWE Survivor Series also takes place on November 19th so with the help of Reggies and Duffy’s Tavern and Grille we are going to be throwing the ULTIMATE CHICAGO ALL DAY VIVA LA RASSLIN & SURVIVOR SERIES PARTY! $10 general admission tickets are available at ReggiesLive.com ($15 at the door) Here is the schedule of events for the day: 3 pm- Doors open for Viva La Rasslin 3 4 pm- Viva La Rasslin 3 6:30 pm- Shuttle bus leaves Reggies for official WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Tavern & Grill (Shuttle included with VLR3 GA ticket, you can drink on the shuttle bus) 7 pm- WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party at Duffy’s hosted by WrestleZone.com & Ross Berman (Included with VLR3 GA ticket) 10 pm- Shuttle bus leaves Duffy’s heading back to Reggies (Shuttle included with VLR3 GA ticket, you can drink on the shuttle bus) 10:30 pm- Post-WWE Survivor Series party at Reggies (Also included with VLR3 GA ticket) We will be releasing more information about the theme and action taking place at VLR3 next week! Pre-order your tickets and get $5 off! WrestleZone will continue to roll out exclusive interviews with Viva La Rasslin talent every Tuesday on WZ Daily available via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes. WZ will also be providing live coverage of VLR3 all day long on November 19th. Pre-order your ticket at ReggiesLive.com to save $5 and come party with us! Here is a highlight from Viva La Rasslin 2 that we shared exclusively on our Facebook page: