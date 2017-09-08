Update: Latest On When Samoa Joe Is Expected Back In Action

Samoa Joe has been out of in-ring action since the end of August due to a knee injury suffered at a WWE live event. That match was with John Cena and it was being teased for him to work against Cena on WWE television until the injury derailed those plans.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Samoa Joe is expected back in action by late October.

It’s been rumored John Cena will be gone by this time as he has more Hollywood filming commitments. This should make for an interesting situation to see who Joe works with upon his return to television.