Moonsault Off Ring Post To The Outside Goes Bad (Video)

Chair Shot Reality

GOODCSRBotch

Last week we started an installment just for social media of fans sending in must-see videos from indy wrestling. Some videos are comical and some are “see to believe” mistakes that happen. Last week was so successful, we decided to do it again considering the amount of videos sent in via social media.

Here’s this week’s video, it didn’t happen recently but that doesn’t take away from its value when seeing this attempted moonsault.

We have more CSR videos coming this weekend talking WWE:

  • Is Dolph Ziggler leaving and how would you rank his WWE career?
  • Asuka relinquishing the NXT title.
  • What to expect from Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens and the return of Mr. McMahon to SD Live?

WWEWZ TV
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"