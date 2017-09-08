WZ Daily 9.8.17 feat. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso: GFW’s Creative & Financial Turmoil, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Justin discuss include:

Justin’s article from earlier this week regarding the backstage creative and financial pitfalls currently going on in GFW

GFW VP Kevin Sullivan’s critical comments about Justin’s article

The current GFW creative team

Samoa Joe’s injury and plans once he returns

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule

Check out this other great audio content from WrestleZone Radio that’s already been released this week in the embedded players below:









