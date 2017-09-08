Eric Bischoff Criticizes Roman Reigns ‘Gray Area Guy’ Moniker; Says WWE Creative Needs To Make A Decision

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On if Roman Reigns’ is a “Gray Area Guy” like he claims: EB: It’s hard to say because of the way he’s being booked and the way they are writing for him. Those are different things. I would agree that he is clearly not a heel or a babyface and I think that is a flaw, quite honestly. I think it’s a mistake. I think that this kind of on again, off again success that they have been having with Roman Reigns over the past couple of years is testimony to that. It’s just not really working to the potential that Roman Reigns has or I believe he has. I believe he could and should be the top, if not one of the top, stars in WWE. He has all of the tools and ingredients. What he may be lacking in certain regards like promo skills or finding that last ten percent of his character. Really connect with the audience and more importantly be able to manipulate the audience, that’s the final ten percent. That’s not his fault if they are writing him to be neither fish nor fowl because they don’t understand how to do it. So the creative team finds comfort in keeping him in that “gray zone” which really is a safe zone because you aren’t really making a commitment because you don’t want to fail. Eric Bischoff Questions If Triple A Is Still Paying Sexy Star; Compares Her Vacating Title To El Patron On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Ric Flair’s first post-health scare recovery promo

WWE’s decision to hold a live RAW on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

JBL’s departure from the Smackdown commentary table

Corey Graves doing commentary for both RAW and Smackdown

WWE board members allegedly upset with Vince for not firing JBL

Sexy Star vacating the Triple A Reina de Reinas Championhip

Roman Reigns’ “Gray Area Guy” moniker

WWE launching a new recap series in on Fox Sports Mexico

Big Show’s amazing match with Braun Strowman on RAW

Enzo mentioning Eric’s book on RAW This episode also features the latest “This Week In Bischoff History” segment. In it Eric takes a look back at the September 1, 1999 Nitro segment where the NWO parodied the Four Horsemen. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: Rules about wrestlers doing other wrestler’s finishing moves in WCW

Why WWE doesn’t allow wrestlers to have sponsors

Hulk Hogan’s back surgery almost haulting his TNA heel turn

NXT’s affect on the independent pro wrestling scene

What his last meal would be if he was on death row

If WWE should do Lesnar vs Jones

If Eric underestimated Mick Foley’s popularity

The benefits of working with musical artists for PPV theme music Related: Eric Bischoff On Why Brock Lesnar Pinning Roman Reigns At SummerSlam ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $2.99/month! This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric starting in an an in-depth discussion about the second chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Including his time working in sales for AWA, his relationship with Verne Gagne, the rumors around his time in AWA, how he became the AWA backstage interviewer and commentator, advice he was given for commentary, more… Eric and Nick will continue discussing Chapter 2 next week on the BoW Overrun for subscribers. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE.