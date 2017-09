JAMIE IOVINE JOINS MLW AS BACKSTAGE CORRESPONDENT AND COLLABORATOR

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Major League Wrestling is excited to announce Jamie Iovine has joined MLW, serving as a backstage correspondent for MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub on October 5th in Orlando, FL.

MLW: One-Shot will be available to stream and download within 72 hours of the event exclusively at MLW.tv

In addition to his work as a part of the backstage broadcast for MLW: One-Shot, Jamie will collaborate with MLW on additional projects.

No stranger to MLW, Jamie has been pure fire at MLW’s WaleMania events each year, serving as the DJ for the wildest after party in all of sports.

Born and raised in the City of Angels you could say Jamie Iovine was born into the entertainment industry. Growing up around some of the most influential figures in music and entertainment the knowledge he accumulated over the years you could say is invaluable. Rather than going down the path his father cultivated, Jamie Iovine decided to create his own. With his passions in music, comics, technology, and sports entertainment you could say Iovine is a renaissance man for the new generation of entrepreneur.

As a DJ, Iovine has performed at every major nightclub in Los Angeles/Las Vegas and toured nationally and internationally with the likes of Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Rusko, Eric Prydz and most notably DJ’d for hip-hop heavy weight Puff Daddy at WrestleMania 29 in New York at Madison Square Garden.

While Iovine’s DJ career started to flourish he was given the opportunity to work with top rated consumer electronics brand Beats by Dre. Iovine was featured in a nationwide TV campaign for Beats By Dre that debuted on ABC’s Monday Night Football.

Parleying his relationship with Beats By Dre and World Wrestling Entertainment, Iovine hosted one of the most successful Summer Slam Parties at the Beverly Hilton. Coming off the successes of his Beats by Dre and WWE collaborative event he then decided to take his talents officially to WWE. At the WWE Iovine was the go to backstage producer.

Creating some of the most compelling segments for Monday Night Raw, Smackdown, and WWE.com with the likes of John Cena, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar to name a few. He also worked directly with the Executive Vice President of Talent Paul Levesque aka Triple H on a few projects, which only added to his outstanding track record. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and so did his time spend at the WWE.

Iovine had to start a new chapter or “edition” in his career. After months of research Iovine found himself with an amazing opportunity to work with and own a piece of the famed Meltdown Comics in Hollywood. Iovine knew this was exactly what he was looking for and signed the deal to become Meltdown Comics Chief Operating and Public relations officer. In his short time at Meltdown, Iovine has already put his footprint with the company. Jamie Iovine has put in the work and his resume and past performance can attest to that, but in his mind he’s only just begun.

Jamie Iovine at Rehab at the Hard Rock Hotel. This summer, Jamie partnered with Steve Kaye for a residency at Rehab in Las Vegas called:

Considered the hottest pool parties of the summer, Jamie collaborated with the likes of Ice Cube for the most interactive, wild and high-energy events you can experience in Las Vegas.

MLW: One-Shot card thus far feature:

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Also signed to compete: Santana Garrett, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv

Buy tickets today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

