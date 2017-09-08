Making of Usos Theme Song (Video), WWE Talents Reveal Their Wrestler Crush (Video), Nia Jax in Fashion Show

Making of Usos Theme Song

WWE posted the making of the Usos theme song, with Jimmy and Jey collaborating with CFO$ to add vocals. Both the Usos and CFO$ stated that there was nervousness in the beginning, but as they kept practicing, the energy became more exciting and they started flowing. You can view the video below.

WWE Talents Reveal Their Wrestler Crush

WWE Performance Center talent Roderick Strong, Liv Morgan, Street Profits, and others shared which wrestler they had a crush on. The answers ranged from John Cena and Razor Ramon to Mae Young and Stacy Keibler. You can view the answers below.

Which @WWE Superstars were the athletes of the @WWEPerformCtr crushing on when they were growing up? pic.twitter.com/nzqbEheKxH — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2017

Nia Jax in Fashion Show

Nia Jax participated today as a runway model in theCurvyCon’s first annual fashion show. Yahoo Lifestyle covered the event, and posted a video of the fashion show. Jax recently hyped her appearance of participating in the show.