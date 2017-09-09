NXT St. Catharines Live Event Results (9/8): Triple Threat NXT Title Match, Tye Dillinger Returns & More! (Photos)

NXT St. Catharines Live Event Results
September 8th, 2017
St Catharines, Ontario, Canada
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The NXT roster is on the road, and last night they put on a quality show up in the Great White North. The event was main evented by a triple threat NXT Championship match, and also featured the return of Tye Dillinger.
Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain
Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross
Sanity (Young & Wolfe) defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli to retain NXT Tag Team Championships
Lacey Evans & Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose & Vanessa Borne
Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami
Tye Dillinger defeated Velveteen Dream
Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas to retain NXT Championship
