NXT St. Catharines Live Event Results (9/8): Triple Threat NXT Title Match, Tye Dillinger Returns & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
NXT St. Catharines Live Event Results

September 8th, 2017

St Catharines, Ontario, Canada

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The NXT roster is on the road, and last night they put on a quality show up in the Great White North. The event was main evented by a triple threat NXT Championship match, and also featured the return of Tye Dillinger.

Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross

Sanity (Young & Wolfe) defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli to retain NXT Tag Team Championships

Lacey Evans & Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose & Vanessa Borne

Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

Tye Dillinger defeated Velveteen Dream

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas to retain NXT Championship

