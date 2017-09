The official schedule for the WWE Network has been released for the upcoming week.

Monday 9 AM will be the debut of Smackdown from September 13, 2001 on the live stream.

At 2 PM, it will be the live stream debut of Monday Nitro from September 14, 1999.

Following Raw, it will be a recap show with Charly Caruso looking at the Mae Young Classic.

Tuesday we’ll see a marathon of the first ever “Mae Young Classic” leading up to the live finale at 10 PM Eastern following Smackdown on USA. This will be followed by “205 Live ” at 10:30 PM Eastern.

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” featuring the following:

*WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defends against Wolfgang

*Ruby Riot and the mystery partner battle Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Friday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Flashback Friday” commemorating the 20 year anniversary of Goldberg’s debut on Monday Nitro:

First at 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Nitro” from September 22, 1997 featuring his Monday night debut.

Then at 5 PM Eastern, it will be “Nitro” from October 13, 1997 featuring his match with Scotty Riggs.

At 7 PM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of Raw from October 17, 2016 featuring the return Goldberg to respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge.

At 9:30 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE Network special “WCW Monday Nitro Top 10”.

At 10 PM Eastern, it will be the “Monday Night War” episode focused on Goldberg.

Saturday 2 AM Eastern it will be the live stream debut of WCCW TV from September 21, 1982.

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE”.