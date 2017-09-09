WWE Remembers Steel Cage Spot From Raw, UpUpDownDown Hypes Huge Madden Championship Rematch (Videos)

WWE Remembers Steel Cage Spot From Raw (Video)

WWE continues to build up Braun Strowman as the monster we all know him to be, remembering his steel cage spot alongside Big Show from Monday Night Raw. Braun is set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship later this month at the No Mercy pay-per-view.



UpUpDownDown Hypes Huge Madden Championship Rematch (Video)

Fans of UpUpDownDown will recall the WWE Superstar Madden Finals earlier this year, in which Seth Rollins dismantled AJ Styles. Due to the controversy involved in the match-up, the two are set to throw down once again in order to determine the true Madden champion.

