This video is all about Dolph Ziggler and his future with WWE. Here’s some quotes from the conversation:

Juice Springsteen: If this is the end, I think it’s been average to above for his career. He had so many things ahead of him he never achieved. Lost potential.

Justin LaBar: There was always another step not taken. Maybe not by him, maybe it would be creative or injuries. But he was never in conversation that you thought he had a chance to be main event, last match, of WrestleMania. Not because he’s not capable but he was never positioned or made to be thought that way. He was always being compared to somebody else, Shawn Michaels, Mr. Perfect rather than just being called Dolph Ziggler.