The Rock Praises Cousin Nia Jax For Fashion Show, Charlotte Flair Explores China In WWE Appearance (Video)

The Rock Praises Cousin Nia Jax For Fashion Show Former WWE superstar The Rock has praised his cousin Nia Jax, as she continues to be a trail blazer when it comes to promoting a variety of positive body images. Jax recently took part in a fashion show which was the catalyst behind the praise from the multi-time world champion. Proud of my cuz Lina’s growth in and out of the @WWE. An opportunity to help influence a generation. #BodyPositive https://t.co/reLKh0LSTi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2017 Charlotte Flair Explores China In WWE Appearance (Video) Charlotte Flair recently travelled to China as part of a media campaign on behalf of WWE, and the company have released a video on their YouTube channel that details her experiences from the trip.

