Chuck Taylor & Marty Scurll Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor; Updated Card Feat. 3 Title Bouts, Vegas Street Fight, Last Man Standing, More

Ring of Honor has officially announced several new matches for their upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Las Vegas on September 22nd. While it was already confirmed that the Young Bucks and Hangman Page would defend the ROH 6-Man tag team titles at the event, we now know that The Kingdom will face off against Bully Ray and The Briscoes earlier in the night to determine which team has what it takes to advance to the championship bout. “The Villain” Marty Scurll will also be in action taking on PWG Champion Chuck Taylor, while Jay Lethal and Silas Young will finally settle their rivalry in a Last Man Standing match. Wrestlezone will have full live coverage of Death Before Dishonor in less than two weeks, as we eagerly anticipate Minoru Suzuki’s first match in the United States in more than 25 years, as the masochistic ring general and current reigning NEVER Openweight Champion goes to war with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship. ROH World Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki ROH World TV Championship Match

KUSHIDA (c) vs. Kenny King ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page (c) vs. ??? #1 Contender’s Match

Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. The Kingdom Chuck Taylor vs. Marty Scurll Last Man Standing Match

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young Las Vegas Street Fight

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez