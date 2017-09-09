NXT Stars Reveal WWE Crushes

In the video above, NXT Superstars including Ruby Riot and the Street Profits reveal their childhood pro wrestling crushes. As it turns out, 23-year-old New Jersey native Liv Morgan had a major crush on none other than John Cena.

Mae Young Classic Special

Kairi Sane will take on MMA veteran-turned-pro wrestler Shayna Baszler this Tuesday night in the finals of the Mae Young Classic, airing live on the WWE Network immediately after Smackdown.

Charly Caruso will be hosting a special 30-minute look at the Mae Young Classic on Monday night after WWE Raw featuring “an exclusive six-woman tag team match” featuring some of the tournament’s top stars. And just in case you need to catch up, all eight episodes are currently available for streaming at any time on the WWE Network, which will air a marathon on Tuesday leading into the live finale.