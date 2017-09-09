WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher tied the knot with British wrestler Clara Sinclare earlier this week, and the happy couple is currently celebrating their honeymoon in France.

Gentlemen Jack and his lovely new bride posted several photos to their social media accounts highlighting the festivities before they return to their home in Orlando to get back on the road with WWE. Luckily, the stitches that Gallagher recently received at the hands of The Brian Kendrick on 205 Live didn’t ruin his wedding photos, as he noted they were all above the hairline.

I do x #happy #firstkiss #marriage #wedding #bride #groom #love #ido #Brinsopcourt A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Eiffel tower !! 🙂 paris is awesome x #paris #france #eiffel #eiffeltower #honeymoon #fun #love #wife A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:25am PDT