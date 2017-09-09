AJ Styles Crashes Georgia Indie Show For NWA Wildside Reunion (Photo)

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles crashed a party in the small town of Cornelia, Georgia this weekend, making a surprise appearance at a NWA Wildside reunion show. The Saturday night event boasted “over 50 returning stars” with special guests and Q&A sessions throughout the day.

Styles actually began his career in Georgia-based promotion National Championship Wrestling, which soon after merged with NWA Georgia to create the aforementioned NWA Wildside. He has made appearances with the group throughout the years even while signed with Impact Wrestling, wrestling names like James Storm, Christopher Daniels, Jimmy Rave, and even a few small-time guys named Seth Rollins and CM Punk through collaborative efforts with other promotions.