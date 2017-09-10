NXT Toronto Live Event Results (9/9): Drew McIntyre vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, Tag Titles Defended & More! (Photos)

NXT Toronto Live Event Results

September 9th, 2017

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Results courtesy of PWInsider

NXT continued their tour of Ontario with a big event in Toronto, headlined by an NXT Championship bout between Drew McIntyre and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas.

Tye Dillinger defeated Kona Reeves

Aliyah & Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose & Vanessa Borne

Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

Bobby Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream

Sanity (Young & Wolfe) defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss to retain NXT Tag Team Championships

Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas to retain NXT Championship

